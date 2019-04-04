David Max Thorn



Mesquite, NV - David Max Thorn, 72, passed away April 1, 2019 in St. George, Utah. He was born January 27, 1947 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Max and Ivy Thorn. He was the oldest of three children: sister, Larcy and brother, Tom.



He was raised in Springville, Utah and graduated from Springville High School in 1965. He then attended Weber State College, where he was drafted into the U.S. Army and then into the Vietnam War. He was part of the 101st Airborne Division and an Army Ranger. After his tour of duty, he served in the National Guard for many years.



He was married to Laurie Bringhurst on August 28, 1969. They were married for 40 years and later divorced, but still remained as close friends. They had three children and raised them in Mapleton and later in Ivins, Utah.



He owned and operated Mr. T's Gas and Goodies in Ivins, Utah for many years. He then was the Golf Pro in Beaver Dam, Arizona. He later worked as a Card Dealer in Mesquite, Nevada.



His favorite thing to do was golf and spending time with his friends on the course.



His greatest love in life was his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his children: Shannon (Paul) Hunt of McGill, Nevada, Troy (Marsha) Thorn of Mesa, Arizona and Katie (Tyler) Kell of Washington, Utah: ex-wife, Laurie Thorn of St. George, Utah; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Ivy Thorn.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Stonehedge Ward, 450 West 3650 South, Washington, Utah. A visitation with the family will be held, prior to services, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.



The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center for the care and compassion that was shown to our father and family during this difficult time. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019