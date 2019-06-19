Dawn Louise Roberts



Ivins - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Dawn Louise Roberts, 84, died June 11, 2019 at DRMC in St. George, Utah, with her cherished husband William Junior Roberts and other family members by her side. After being diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure in 1998, she long outlived the average life expectancy for that serious condition.



Dawn was born October 23, 1934 in Los Angeles, CA to Helen M. and Steven L. Muir. She grew up in Downey, CA, graduating from Downey High School where she was very active in student government, etc. Then Dawn worked nearby at North American Aviation before moving to Utah to attend BYU, where she met her eternal companion William (Bill). They were married in the St. George Temple in January 12, 1954 and were blessed with five children.



As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dawn served in various callings over the years, including Ward Relief Society President, and she enjoyed being ward chorister several times. She kept in touch with dear friends, near and far. She was computer savvy, organized, and effectively ran the family office.



Dawn was a skilled cook, and enjoyed having loved ones over for family dinners, often followed by games and her homemade treats. She always kept up on birthdays and hosted or attended every family birthday party she could over the years. She carefully chose and wrapped birthday and Christmas gifts. Her favorite activity was extended time (sometimes one-on-one) with her descendants: reading, teaching, playing along when the kids wanted to make-believe, and sometimes just listening.



Dawn is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Chris Edward (and Lee Ann) of St. George; son, John Melvin of Ivins; son, Mark Alan (and Wiliane) of Ivins; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren currently.



Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Maureen, her adopted brother Richard, her eldest son William Kraig, and her daughter Dawn Louise.



Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ivins 1st Ward Chapel, 290 East 1060 South, Ivins, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to service, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.