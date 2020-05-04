|
|
Dayna Rae Dutton
Kanarraville - Dayna Rae gained her wings on Friday May 1, 2020. Dayna Rae (Toler) Dutton was born on July 23, 1979 in Fremont, California. Dayna grew up in Kanarraville, Utah. She was a proud Redmen of Cedar High, graduating in 1997. While in high school she began her training in cosmetology at Evans' Hairstyling College. Because she was a naturally gifted hairdresser and nail tech, she immediately began working after licensing. Dayna had the opportunity to work in many salons, including owning her own home based salon. She worked as an EMT, running on the ambulance, for a few years, loving being able to help people. Dayna always wanted to further her education but her health got in the way.
Dayna married Steven Dutton on June 5, 1999. They were blessed with two amazing kids, Bayti Daun and Kye Wesley. Though their relationship turned out to be less permanent than either expected, both went on to raise exceptional children.
She was a very quiet baby but once she found her voice it never silenced. Dayna's life-long best friend stated it best "She'll leave a hole in all our lives. She was a big presence sometimes for good and sometimes just stubborn as sh**. She truly to the core had a good heart and I'm sad that her life was so troubled. Her brain hasn't functioned right since her stroke and has triggered a lot of pain for her and those around her. Being a slave to her pain and the ways she tried to deal with it must have been exhausting. I'm sure the freedom and peace she is feeling now is unimaginable".
Dayna is survived by her children, Bayti & Kye of Cedar City, her parents, Eugene & Cindy Beatty of Kanarraville, sister Darcie (Jesse) Hirschi and nephews, Dax & Tel Hirschi, of Kanarraville.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clayton & Mauna Rey Woodbury, and many other beloved family members.
Though she has always remained so strong, we are so happy she can finally rest easy. We will always love and miss you Dayna-ba-dayne.
Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Dayna's Life will be held at a future date.
Dayna will be laid to rest in the Kanarraville City Cemetery
Online Condolences can be sent to Dayna's memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020