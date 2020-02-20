Services
Dayne Clark Wilcock

Dayne Clark Wilcock Obituary
St.George - Dayne Clark Wilcock, age 74, returned to his Father in Heaven on Valentines Day February 14, 2020. He was born in Glendale, California August 30, 1945 to Gale Otto and Gai Evans Wilcock.

He married Elizabeth Herring in St. George, Utah on November 27, 2010; with Liz came her six children whom accepted him as their dad and they as his children. Liz is residing in St. George at this date.

Dayne was raised and attend schools in Hatch and Panguitch Utah. His brothers and sisters are Judy Davis & Evan Wilcock from Cedar City, Utah, Alyce Henderson from Hurricane, Utah, Hal Wilcock from Panguitch, Utah, and Tanya Thomas & Ralph Wilcock from Panguitch, Utah.

Dayne will be missed.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:30pm at the St. George 7th Ward Chapel located at 449 South 300 East, St. George, Utah 84770.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 20 to Mar. 1, 2020
