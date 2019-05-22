Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Tonaquint Cemetery
1777 S. Dixie Drive
St. George, UT
St. George - Dean Lee Shelley, 66, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his cherished wife and loving family on May 20, 2019. He was born February 15, 1953 in St. George, Utah to Walter and Rebecca Holmes Shelley.

Dean grew up in St. George; he graduated from Dixie High School in 1971. He enjoyed rodeo, outdoors, hunting, trapping and camping.

He is survived by his loving wife Ruthann; his six children Marty, Sara, Sean, Krystel, Buddy, and Kendal; his siblings David, Jimmy, Dorothy, Larry, and Bert. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles, daughter Kischla, and grandson Jesse.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon, Tonaquint Cemetery 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:30am at the church located at 1285 N. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 22, 2019
