Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spilsbury Mortuary
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
orningside Stake Center
881 S. River Rd.
St. George, UT
View Map
Deanne Ellis Gillie

Deanne Ellis Gillie Obituary
Deanne Ellis Gillie

St. George - Deanne Ellis Gillie, died peacefully in St. George, Utah on September 29, 2019. She was born in Provo, Utah to James Bruce Ellis and Alta Russon on June 4, 1937.

During her early years she lived in La Habra Heights, California. She attended Brigham Young University where she met her husband Kenneth Dean Gillie from Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. They married in the Los Angeles Temple on September 12, 1958. They were blessed with four daughters who brought them great joy.

Deanne throughout her life, was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in all the auxiliaries as a leader and teacher. She and her husband served two stake missions and two full time missions. She served in the St. George Temple for many years and enjoyed singing with the Southern Utah Heritage Choir.

Deanne retired as secretary from the Church Educational System, Cal State Fullerton Institute of Religion. She adored and loved the young people.

Deanne would want to be remembered most by her love for the Lord Jesus Christ and her dedicated service to family and church. Truly she followed Matthew 25:40, "Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me."

She is survived by daughters, Lynette Olsen (Lawrence) of Bakersfield, CA, Karen Barnes (Tom) of Gilbert, AZ, Denise Pratt (Bryan) of Gridley, CA, and Christine Taylor (Lowell), Gilbert, AZ; 23 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Alta Ellis; brother, David Ellis; and husband, Kenneth Gillie.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Morningside Stake Center, 881 S. River Rd., St. George. There will be a viewing Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, and Friday morning prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Deanne's online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019
