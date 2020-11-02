Debora Frandsen Orton
1954 - 2020
Deb passed away, with her loving husband holding her hand, on October 26, 2020, from complications related to lupus. Deb was born February 8, 1954, in Panguitch, Utah, to Lawrence and Margaret Frandsen. Deb lived in Panguitch for most of her life, where she raised her daughter Kami. She often said that Kami was the greatest gift she was ever given — a gift that would multiply to include three grandchildren that adored their Grammy and a son-in-law that loved to tease her. Deb was proud of them and took a real interest in the things that were important to them. Deb moved to Salt Lake City to stay near them, and while there, she was able to reconnect with Allan, the love of her life. They were married on April 28, 2001, and spent 20 memorable years together in Price, Utah. Deb was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings throughout her life. Her favorite callings included music. She loved to sing with her trio and to her grandkids.
Deb made friends easily and had the talent of keeping in touch will all of them. She seldom missed a birthday and enjoyed singing the birthday song to those she loved with Allan as her backup singer. We will miss her baking — peanut butter fudge, bread, peanut brittle, and jelly — but most of all, her ability to make all of those around her feel loved and important. She was a bright light in the lives of everyone she met and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband, Allan; daughter, Kami Groves and son-in-law Brian Groves; grandchildren, Kayden, Matthew, and Shelby Groves; siblings, Lloyd (Suzanne) Frandsen, Elden (Pam-deceased) Frandsen, Deanna (Stephen-deceased) Hatch, Kevin (Debbie) Frandsen, Rodney (Robyn) Frandsen; sister-in-law, Jan Frandsen; and 25 nieces and nephews.
Deb is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Margaret Frandsen; and in-laws, Ralph and Estelle Orton.
Family will receive friends Thursday, October 29, 2020, Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street, Price, Utah, 84501) from 5-7:00 p.m.
Graveside service, Saturday, October 31, 2020, Panguitch City Cemetery (1000 East 300 South, Panguitch, Utah, 84759) 1:00 p.m. The graveside service will be live-streamed. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are welcome to share memories at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
.