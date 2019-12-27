|
Debra Lynne Rosenkrantz Myrick
August 12,1965 - December 21, 2019
Debra Lynne Rosenkrantz Myrick peacefully passed away after fighting a long battle with kidney disease. As a teenager Debra was homecoming queen at her high school. She was a very talented musician. Later she became an accomplished RN pediatric nurse who was loved by her patients. In 2000 Debra married Christopher Myrick, who always provided loving care and support to her. Debra was the daughter of Gail and Sherrie Powell Rosenkrantz and is survived by her husband, mother, brother Darin (Julie) Rosenkrantz, sister, Arlene Rosenkrantz (Sam), niece, Jillian Rosenkrantz and two nephews Dawson (Hannah) Rosenkrantz and Dallen (Carolina) Rosenkrantz. She was proceeded in death by her father, Gail.
Debra's family would like to extend a heart felt thanks to the Sun Tree Hospice caregivers who assisted Debra in her passage from this life: Pauline, Ashley and Sara.
To honor, her memory the family will conduct a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019