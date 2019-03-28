|
|
Della LaRae Slack
St George - Della LaRae Backus Slack, 87, passed away March 22, 2019 in St. George.
LaRae was born February 23, 1932 in Orem, UT to Elmer Eugene and Violet Gertrude (Cordner) Backus. LaRae spent her childhood in Orem helping with her family's fruit farm. She graduated from St. Mark's Hospital School of Nursing in Salt Lake City, UT before marrying Glenn DeLoy Slack at the Salt Lake Temple in 1962. After moving to St. George, she worked as a registered nurse at Dixie Regional Medical Center where she eventually retired in 1999. She was known for her strong work ethic, kindness, charity and always serving those in need. She showed genuine interest in the lives of others and found joy in their successes. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing games, reading, writing letters and doing crossword puzzles.
LaRae is survived by children, David (Heather) Slack of St. George, Michelle Bunker of St. George, Leslie (Dallen) Christensen of Spanish Fork, and Ryan (Stephanie) Slack of St. George; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Gary Backus, Gerene Pyne, Richard Backus, Delano Backus, and Russel Backus. LaRae was preceded in death by husband, DeLoy; parents, Eugene and Gertrude Backus; grandchild Dylan Slack; son-in-law Kirt Bunker; and brothers, D.O. and Earl Backus.
A viewing will be held Friday, March 29 from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the St. George 12th Ward chapel, 591 West 500 North, St. George, UT. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. George 12th Ward chapel, with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Toquerville Cemetery following services. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019