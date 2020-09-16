Deon Williams
Enterprise - St. George, Utah - Deon Robinson Williams, age 85, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1935 in Parowan, Utah, to Thomas D and Ola Orton Robinson. Deon married George R Williams, Jr. in the St. George Temple on August 13, 1955.
Deon's good mind, patriotism, humor, strong will and love of music and her family consistently blessed her life and others. A gifted sight-reader and accomplished pianist, she met George through accompanying his beautiful singing, which she did throughout their 65 years together. George bet her a nickel on their first date she wouldn't let him kiss her. Then he kissed her and gave her a nickel. She took the nickel and his heart forever. A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Deon served in many capacities, often as organist, pianist, choir director or music chairman. She especially enjoyed teaching Relief Society, encouraging discussion and using beautifully hand-drawn visuals. Deon was an excellent piano teacher and often talked about past students with respect and pride. She founded the Naughty Club - a small group of anonymous good-deed doers with big hearts and strange t-shirts.
Deon is survived by George; her brothers, Jim Robinson (Kristine) and Jerry Robinson (Dottie); five children: Patricia Melessa (Steve), Tacy Lee Golightly (Rick), Terri Draper (Brian), DJ Williams, and Malin Williams (Janie); 33 grandchildren; and 54 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Kenneth Robinson and Norman Robinson.
Funeral services will be held at the Enterprise Stake Center Outdoor Pavilion on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday September 19, 2020 prior to the service. Please wear a mask. Interment will be at the Enterprise City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com