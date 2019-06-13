|
|
DeRoy C. "Pete" Bulloch, age 84, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Delta, Utah from a tired heart. Pete was born on January 15, 1935 in Cedar City, Utah the eldest of the 5 children of Charles Cram and Grace Miller Bulloch. He worked for the Arizona Highway Patrol. Was the St. George Supervisor at the Arizona Port of Entry for 18 years, and also taught several years at the Tucson Police Academy. He retired as a Region Manager for the Arizona Dept of Motor Vehicles. He later opened his own business, Bulloch Realty, in Delta, Utah. He also joined the US Army Reserve in 1954. Pete became a St. George institution. He was a member of the St. George Elks Lodge #1743 for 63 years. He served in all positions including Exalted Ruler. He was involved in establishing Camp Wapiti in Tooele, Utah to help disadvantaged children. He was a member and commander of the St. George Civil Air Patrol for 20 years. Pete has been involved with various Bands since 1954. Sharing his talent as a band leader and vocalist has been a major part of his life and has brought him abundant enjoyment. His band was a regular at the Lodge functions. For years Pete played music for the Dixie Roundup dances, the Hurricane Y dances, and at Anderson Junction. He played at the Branding Iron Supper Club for 20 years and at the Roundup Club for 7 years. Anywhere there was live music and a good time, Pete was part of it. He was a part of the beginning of the Dixie 6 High School Rodeo, and shared his marvelous voice as their announcer for 33 years.
On August 18, 1990, he married Andrea Berry in Delta, Utah. He moved to the Delta area in 1996. He again involved himself in the community. He has been an active member of the Hinckley Lions Club, working the Hinckley Demolition Derby and being Santa Clause for the area children on Christmas Eve for over 20 years. He started the Lions Club Bingo Night. Whatever service was needed, from flipping eggs to picking up trash, Pete was always there. He played his music for the County Fair and Music in the Park, at all the Care Centers and many private parties. All his life, he gave back to his community and is an example to us all of what a man should be. He will be sorely missed.
Pete is survived by his wife of 30 years: Andrea; daughter: Alene (Nick) Stathos; son: Michael (Chris) Bulloch; stepsons: Adam (Brian) Seltzer, Justin (Lisa) Seltzer, Randy Seltzer; 5 grandchildren: Trevor (Sarah) Stathos, Shawn (Courtney) Stathos, Erin Bulloch, Andrew Bulloch and Cole Seltzer.
Memorial Service: Saturday, June 15, 11:00 am, at the Nickle Mortuary, 190 S Center St, Delta. Friends may gather at the mortuary, 9:30-10:40 am, prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.nicklemortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 13, 2019