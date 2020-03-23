|
|
Devin Sean Wheelwright
Cedar City, Utah - Devin Sean Wheelwright, age 35, passed away at the Cedar City Hospital on the night of March 18, 2020 with much of his family there to support him.
After a valiant five-year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, which he beat twice, his body developed a serious bacterial blood infection that finally claimed his life.
Devin was born on Saturday, November 17, 1984 to Kerry and Brenda Wheelwright. He was the youngest of three children in the Wheelwright household. As the "baby of the family" he was quickly spoiled by all other family members, including grandparents and the family dog. Devin was born with a coarctation of the aorta and, at the age of three had to have open heart surgery to repair that abnormal part of his heart. He came through that surgery with flying colors and was checked every few months thereafter until the age of 18 to monitor that it didn't return or cause problems. It is widely believed that heart problem added to the family spoiling of Devin because of what he went through.
Devin was a quiet but friendly, compassionate, big hearted soul who never met anyone that he didn't call his friend and would help them in any way he could. Many times, before he even knew their name. He was loved by all who knew him.
He had an artistic talent about him and used that very much in his profession of being a brick and block mason for most his adult life. He also used his talents in his hobbies creating many artistic pictures and wood carvings that he gave as gifts, most often to his mother or his daughter, Lexi, who also inherited his love for art.
Devin is survived by his daughter, Alexi Lee, his parents, Brenda and Kerry Wheelwright and two siblings, a sister Amber (Matt) Day and a brother Aaron (Julie) Wheelwright as well as three nieces and two nephews. He is also survived by grandparents Dell and Edith Slack, all of Cedar City.
He was preceded in death by his Wheelwright grandparents, Don and Clara.
Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. The family is planning a graveside memorial to Devin's life on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Cedar City Cemetery. All are invited.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the doctors, the nurses and the staff in the Emergency Room at the Cedar City Hospital for their diligent and loving care of Devin in his final hours.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020