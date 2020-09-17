1/1
Diana M. Carter
1949 - 2020
Diana M. Carter

St. George, Utah

- Diana McCandless Carter, 71 of St. George, Utah, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in St. George.

Diana was born in Park City, Utah to Gale and Eula Rogers McCandless on April 20, 1949. She married Dennis Lee Carter on June 5, 1967 in Provo, Utah and sealed for time and all eternity in the Provo Temple on April 21, 1972.

Diana is survived by her husband Dennis Lee Carter. Children: Michael Lee Carter (Laura), Tami Sue Little (Darwin); eleven grandchildren Preston, Tanner, Blair, Beau (Courtney), Shaelee, Jessica (Tyson) Bagley, Brandon, Luke (Hannah), Juliana, Derek, Alex; and five great grandkids.

Diana is preceded in death by her parents, Gale and Eula McCandless, Ammisie J Carter (father in law), Carolyn Ruiz (sister in law), and Neal and Elaine Jenkins (brother and sister in law).

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine View Mortuary.

Visitation will be held Sunday September 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Pine View Mortuary and prior to the services Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pine View Mortuary
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
Pine View Mortuary
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pine View Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Pine View Mortuary
566 N Mall Dr
Saint George, UT 84790
(435) 986-4222
