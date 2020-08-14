1/1
DiAnn Scoresby
DiAnn Scoresby

LaVerkin - DiAnn Excell Scoresby, 66, passed away August 11, 2020 at Dixie Regional Medical Center. DiAnn was born September 2,1953 in Cedar City, Utah to Ward and Geraldine Excell. DiAnn married Duard Neal Scoresby in Springdale, Utah on March 8,1980, then sealed in the St. George Temple on March 6,1982.

She was raised in Bryce Canyon as well as Yellowstone National Park.

DiAnn is survived by her husband Duard Neal Scoresby and children Bobi Donovan (Clay) and Aaron Scoresby (Todd). DiAnn's grandchildren Maddox Duard Donovan and Rowan DiAnn Donovan.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 17th, 2020 at 11:00 am at the LaVerkin LDS Stake Center, 481 N. Main St., LaVerkin, Utah, a viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:45. Interment at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
