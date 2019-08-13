|
|
Dolores Ward Dicks
St. George - Sunday's child - happy and wise and good in every way.
On August 10, 2019 my sister, Dolores Ward Dicks began her final journey. Born on Sunday October 4th, 1931, as the eldest of two daughters, to Lewis and Della Ward, in a rural area of Tustin California, when orange and walnut groves were still abundant. A self-taught "tomboy" she loved riding her bike for miles, then climbing her favorite tree to read for hours. She attended St Josephs school and graduated from Tustin High School. An avid learner, Dolores always maintained high grades which allowed her to earn a Sears & Roebuck scholarship that helped her to attend the University of Southern California Law School. Soon after graduating and interning, she opened her own Civil Law practice in Long Beach, CA. She met the love of her life, Edward Dicks and they were soon married, moving into a home in Belmont Shores, CA. Years later, due to health issues and a mutual love for Utah, they purchased acreage and built their home in Adamsville, UT. Both enjoyed wide open spaces, mountain views, and a need to help others; they soon became members of the Beaver County Search & Rescue Team. Although she lost her beloved Ed, Dolores stayed at the ranch for seven additional years alone fulfilling the dream they had shared of making a working ranch. In 1985, Dolores moved to the Town of Leeds, UT to begin the next phase of her life where she has spent the last 30 plus years. Dolores made many new friends while settling into Leeds and even served on the Leeds Planning Commission. She absolutely loved her home and was continually fine tuning it to be both a sanctuary and happy place for herself and those around her. For Dolores, Southern Utah was her home and even though she travelled the world with her sister Dorthy, there was nowhere else she would rather have lived.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, her Niece Shannon Mauk, and her love Edward Dicks. She is survived by her devoted sister Dorthy Mauk of Leeds, UT, her Nephew David Frame, and her Great Nephew Joel Steckel both of Las Vegas, Nevada.
The family would like to thank Scott and Tana Hayes for the many years of friendship, kindness, and care they supplied to both Dolores and her home. Thank you also to her caregivers, most importantly; Sylvia Johnson & Martha Ream, we are so grateful not only for the care you gave her but the genuine love you had for her and she for you. But especially to Lorrie Hunsaker who gave 110% of herself to my sister and loved her beyond devotion.
As per Dolores's wishes, there will not be a funeral service and she asked in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Dove Center or the Doctor's Volunteer Clinic, both in St George, Utah.
My sister told me, "I've had a hell of a good life but now I'm ready to go." Dolores, you will be missed but never, never forgotten. You made so many people's lives better through your generosity and caring. You were the best sister ever and were certainly a true "Sunday's Child."
Until,
Your Sis
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019