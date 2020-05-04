|
|
Don Williams
St. George - Don Emar Williams, age 88, passed away peacefully in his home in St. George, Utah on April 30, 2020.
Don was born on May 31, 1931 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He was adopted by Sterling Ora and Viola Irene (Ross) Williams. Don was raised on a ranch near the Canadian Montana border close to Cardston, Canada. His family moved to Moab, Utah when Don was 14 years old.
After graduating from high school in Springville, Utah in 1949, he joined the U.S.Army and served as a corporal. He then served a mission in Germany for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Don graduated from BYU where he met his future wife, Carole Maurine Arave. They were married on November 18, 1960 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Don studied dentistry at Washington University Dental School in St. Louis, Missouri. He practiced dentistry in Southern California and Utah.
Over the years, Don enjoyed flying airplanes, scuba diving, boating and skiing. But his truest joy came from spending time with his family.
Don is survived by his wife Carole (Arave); Children Donn Sterling Williams (Launa) and Shawn Ray Williams (Julie) and 3 grandchildren; Caelan, Connor and Casey.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Taylor Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020