Donald Clarence Adams
Crawford, Colorado - Donald Clarence Adams passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on January 31st 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 18th 1963 in Cedar City, UT to Wallace and Kaye Adams. Don was the youngest of 4 siblings. At an early age Don realized his love for being outside. Growing up in Cedar City armed with a BB gun he spent countless days running the train tracks and coal creek with his friends in search of the next adventure. He attended and graduated from Cedar high where he excelled in football and boxing. Don was always proud to be a REDMEN. After graduation, he attended Southern Utah State College for a few years before he began to pursue many of his passions.
Shortly after attending college Don spent some time working with horses at Dixie Downs Racetrack. This was the beginning of a lifelong passion of Horses that he would share with family, friends and his children. During this time, he met Michelle Marshall and together they raised 4 children. With his new responsibility Don turned his attention to being the best father he could be. They moved to Las Vegas where his passion for concrete was developed. After many years of being the best and gaining the necessary knowledge, Don decided to move back to Utah to start his own business. This is where DC Adams Construction and many successful partnerships were born. Throughout his career in concrete, Don put his name on many of the biggest projects Southern Utah had to offer and influenced dozens of people to be who they are today.
After devoting most of his life pursuing his career, Don switched his attention to his most prized possessions, his children and grandchildren. He spent every moment he could making memories with his family. Some of his favorite times were spent in Duck Creek at the family cabin, sunny St George or in Escalante for the 24th of July. It was at this time in his life, he met Mary Shanahan who was the love of his life. Together they made their home in Crawford Colorado. On November 29th 2019 Don was able to realize one of his final dreams by marrying his angel in a perfect ceremony surrounded by his family and closest friends. Don faced many trials throughout his life but his love and service to the ones he was closest to never wavered.
Don was preceded in death by his father Wallace Adams. He is survived by his Mother Kaye Adams Webb (Doug), brother David Adams (Karrie), Sisters Linda Hatch (Chris) and Kathy Jennings (Mark), his Wife Mary Shanahan, His Children Josh and Janelle Adams, Melisa and Flint Chynoweth, Audria and Keller Sanders, his grandchildren Draker, Halee, Dally, Kayzlee, Maddi and Parker.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the LDS Church located at 500 W 400 N, Cedar City, UT. Viewings will be held at the Church on Friday February 7, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday February 8, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Our heartfelt thanks go out to the Oncology team at Delta County Memorial Hospital for the care that they have provided over the past couple of years.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020