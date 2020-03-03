|
|
Donald H. Leeny
St. George - Donald H. Leeny, 91, of SunRiver, Saint George, Utah, formerly of Dana Point, California, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home. He was born October 1, 1928 in San Bernardino, California to John H. and Alice Botts Leeny.
Don was a Logistic Engineer at the Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) in California following his retirement from the Naval Air Systems Command in 1983. He was a specialist in the development of technical manuals and provided guidance to aircraft companies working under government contracts.
Don received his Bachelor's Degree at the University of Southern California in 1952 and was a Navy veteran serving as an Air Traffic Control Tower Operator in the final months of World War II. He enjoyed being an active member of the St. George Community Church where he participated in many activities. For six years he served on the Board of Directors of Transformation Ministries in Covina, California, where he worked in support of church growth among Baptist churches located in the southwestern United States.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; and their son, Timothy. Another son, Clark, was deceased at age 23. Don was a loving and caring Man that will be missed very much.
Per Don's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences and complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020