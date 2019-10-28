|
|
Donald Kay "Dutch" Phillips
Caliente, Nevada - Donald Kay "Dutch" Phillips age 96 passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home in Caliente. He was born in Panaca, Nevada September 11, 1923 to Amos and Verna Phillips. He was the youngest of four children.
Don grew up in Panaca and attended elementary and secondary school in his hometown. During his senior year at Lincoln County High School, he was elected student body president and voted most popular along with his sweetheart Dorothy Miller, who later became his life partner for 64 years. As a young boy, basketball was his passion. He played in high school and later at BAC (now SUU). In 1942, Don enlisted in the Army serving honorably in the Pacific helping to open the Burma to China road for the allies.
At the age of 12, he and his sister, Beryl purchased a radio to follow his beloved Chicago Cubs. He was an avid fan listening, watching, and cheering them for 84 years. One of his greatest thrills was their World Series victory in 2016 and visiting Wrigley Field. Go Cubs Go!
Don and Dorothy were lifelong fans of Lincoln County High School and followed every facet of the school. They traveled hundreds of miles each year to cheer on the Lynx. LCHS honored Don with a distinguished alumnus award at its 2019 homecoming celebration three weeks ago.
He married Dorothy Miller, his "Dutchess" in 1946 making their lifetime home in Caliente. Don was always Nevada born and Nevada proud. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great and great-great grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. Everyone who he encountered adored him.
He is survived by his children, Mike (Mary Ellen) Phillips, Las Vegas; Randy (LeAnn) Phillips, Cedar City; R. Scott Phillips, Cedar City; Rick (Cheryl) Phillips, Caliente; Pam (Lynn) Jackson, Caliente; fifteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandsons.
His parents, wife, and two children, Donald Gary and Kathleen Sue, preceded him in death.
Services will be held November 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel in Caliente. Viewings will be held Friday, November 1 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Caliente Mortuary and Saturday, November 2 from 9:30-10:30 am at the LDS Chapel. Interment will be in the Conway Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Caliente under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Conway Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.sumorturary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019