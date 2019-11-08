Services
Donald Marion Keele Jr.

Donald Marion Keele Jr. Obituary
Donald Marion Keele Jr.

St George, Utah - Donald Marion Keele Jr., passed away November 6, 2019 on his 59th birthday. He was born on November 6, 1960 in Los Angeles, CA and was blessed to be adopted by his parents Donald M. Keele and Patricia G. Keele.

Don was raised in Los Angeles, CA and later moved to St. George, UT where he worked as a heavy machine operator. He was an extremely hard worker.

Everyone that knew Don could feel of his genuine kindness and love for them. He had a heart of gold. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Don was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Donald is survived by his daughter; Kimberly Keele, Sister; Sheri Sweet, Brother; Steve Keele and Step Sons; Chris and Justin Baker.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother; Darold Keele, Son; Nick Keele, Brother; Jim Keele and Wife Gloria Keele.

Funeral services will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cotton Acres Ward Building, 2583 East 350 North St George, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the services at the chapel from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019
