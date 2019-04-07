|
Donald Mitchell Haycock
St. George - Donald Mitchell Haycock, 83, passed away March 28, 2019, in Albany, Ore., from secondary effects related to Dementia. Donald exemplified generosity, hard work, excellence, charity, patience, and kindness. Born August 16, 1935, in Parowan, Utah, to Benson and Alice Haycock, he married Ruthell Lamoreaux, his wife of 56 years, in 1955, in the St. George Temple.
Donald and Ruthell spent 22 years in Lander, Wyo., where they raised their four children. Donald worked as draftsman for US Steel. He served his family and the community in many ways. He was a Boy Scout leader and scoutmaster for many years earning the Silver Beaver award for Scouters with exceptional character who have provided distinguished service. Donald served in the Utah and Wyoming National Guard's for 20 years and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. Always putting others first, he served in numerous callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including extensive leadership and teaching roles. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In 1984, Donald and Ruthell moved to Vernal, Utah, then to Rangely, Colo., where he continued to serve, teach and started his own drafting business. While in Rangely he served as Bishop of the local ward for 5 years and constantly dedicating his time to serving the members of the congregation.
In 1999, the Haycocks left to serve a two-year CES mission in New Zealand. Institute attendance doubled under their loving care. Upon return, they made their home in Orem, Utah, and completed a service calling with FARMS. As Ruthell's health began to fail, they moved to Oregon to live with daughter Tracy and family. Ruthell passed away in January of 2012 from secondary effects of Alzheimer's. Donald continued to live with daughter Tracy and family as his health declined.
Donald is survived by; children Tracy Crook, Michelle Taylor, Drs.' Darryl and David and spouses; 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; and sisters Helen and Colleen, and brothers Larry and Thomas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruthell, his parents, sister Sandra, and brother Scott.
McHenry's Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Parowan, Utah with burial to follow in the Parowan Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to Tracy Crook, 2010 Chase Loop SW, Albany, OR 97321.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019