Donald Ross Hafen
Donald Ross Hafen

St. George - Donald Ross Hafen, 86, passed on July 1, 2020

He was born on July 19, 1933 in St. George, Utah to Arthur Knight Hafen and Orilla Woods Hafen the youngest of 14 children.

On July 18, 1952 Don married Elva Jones in St. George, Utah On November 18,1987 Don wedded Sharon Ross Hafen in Turtle Bay, Hawaii.

Donald was raised in St. George, Utah and educated through St. George High School

He began his 46 year long career with the J.C. Penney company in November of 1947 in downtown St. George on the corner of Main Street and St. George Boulevard. He started on the floor as a salesman and continued his career through to store manager in various locations around the country including California, Oregon, Hawaii, and Nevada.

Hobbies included collecting automotive memorabilia. Likes include family events, spending time in Barclay and any time with his siblings.

His greatest enjoyment came with caring for his children, grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.

Donald is survived by wife, Sharon R. Hafen, and 4 children: Gary D. Hafen (Vista, CA), Michelle H Vasile (Oceanside, CA), David R. Hafen and wife Stacey Hafen (Redding, CA), Christian I. Ross and wife Kimberly Ross (Miliani Town, Hawaii),5 grandchildren: Michael S. Vasile and wife Nicole Vasile , Matthew Vasile (Oceanside, CA), Andee, Cody, and Dani Ross (Mililani Town, Hawaii), 4 great-grandchildren: Hayden, Wyatt, Mia, and Emma Vasile, and 4 siblings : Ruth Squire, Eldon Hafen, Erma Harris, and Kelton Hafen.

Donald is preceded in death by John Aaron Ross (son), David Ross Hafen II (grandchild), Cole James Vasile (grandchild), Kay Woods (brother), Linford L. (Brother), Kenneth E. (Brother), Carma (sister), Ferrel (brother), Ada (sister), Herschel (brother), Harold (brother), Lenora (sister) and Arthur and Orilla Hafen (parents)

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. A second visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. To watch the funeral service live, head to webcast.funeralrecording.com and enter event #: 32450 and password: DRH2020 Family and friends are invited to sign Donald's online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
