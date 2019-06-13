|
|
Donald (Don) Smith
St. George - Donald (Don) Smith, 82, passed away June 10, 2019, at his home, in St. George, Utah. He was born January 28, 1937, in San Mateo, California, to Russell J. and Barnetta Basinger Smith.
At his request a remembrance party will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Intermountain Home Health and Hospice for their kind and gentle care, over the past year.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 13, 2019