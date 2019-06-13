Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Donald (Don) Smith


Donald (Don) Smith Obituary
Donald (Don) Smith

St. George - Donald (Don) Smith, 82, passed away June 10, 2019, at his home, in St. George, Utah. He was born January 28, 1937, in San Mateo, California, to Russell J. and Barnetta Basinger Smith.

At his request a remembrance party will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Intermountain Home Health and Hospice for their kind and gentle care, over the past year.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 13, 2019
