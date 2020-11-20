Donna C. Graf
Cedar City, Utah - Fae Donna Chamberlain Graf, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, peacefully passed away on November 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 3, 1937 in St. George, Utah, to Hugh and Ramona Anderson Chamberlain. She married Garry W. Graf on July 18, 1959 in the St. George Temple.
Donna was raised in Orderville, Utah. She attended schools there, graduating from Valley High School in 1955, after which she attended Dixie Jr. College and BYU, graduating in 1958. She taught first grade in Orem until moving with her husband to Escalante, Utah, where he taught seminary. From there the couple and their two sons moved back to BYU for a year while completing a master's degree, after which they were assigned to the Cedar City Seminary in 1964, and then the Institute of Religion in 1966 until retirement in 2001.
Donna was a very loving and loyal wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family and Church were her life - she was so concerned about each and every one - never forgetting birthdays and special occasions, and missionaries! She spent a lot of time and dedicated effort in compiling journals for her children and doing family history work. She desired and was blessed with a large family of nine children, 40 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Donna ran a large nursery in her home for some 32 years. How she also loved and cared for those children over the years! Donna enjoyed sewing for her family and meeting special needs.
Donna was a very devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a very spiritual person to the core. Her favorite calling in the Church was in the Primary, where she served for many years. She was an outstanding teacher. She especially loved General Conference and eagerly looked forward to each one. She loved to study the gospel and was an avid reader of the scriptures and books about doctrine and Church History. She had a special love for the temple.
Donna suffered poor health for much of her life. Because of this, she was not able to do many things that she desired to do, but she preserved in spite of health limitations and accomplished much. She kept a good attitude through it all. In her final weeks, she received excellent, special care from Ethan Bunker and others from Sun Tree Home Health & Hospice.
She will be greatly missed! Donna is survived by her husband, Garry, of 61 years, and her children Michael (Barbara) Cedar Hills, UT; Brian (Sharla) Orem, UT; Curtis (Syndna) Draper, UT; Sheri (Lynn) Cedar City, UT; Stephanie, Cedar City, UT; Kimberly (Shaun) Highland, UT; Lisa (Jay) Eagle Mountain, UT; Nathan, Las Vegas, NV; and Ryan (Donna) St. George, UT. She is also survived by her brother, John Chamberlain; sister, Sherrie Misel; and brother, Brent Chamberlain.
Funeral service for her children and spouses only will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the 2nd Ward meetinghouse in Cedar City, UT. The services will be live streamed via zoom at https://zoom.us/j/97536846547?pwd=eStTc2d6MmZJbEVwd3hyR2g5NmhhZz09
Meeting ID: 975 3684 6547 Passcode: 380339. A graveside service will follow at the Cedar City Cemetery at 12:30 pm.
Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at www.SerenityStG.com
. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.