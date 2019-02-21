Donna Irene Endicott Kastler



St. George - Our beloved Donna Irene Endicott Kastler, 92, passed away February 17, 2019 of natural causes in St. George, Utah. She was born December 9, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jesse C. and Helen Endicott.



Donna graduated East High School in Salt Lake City in 1944. She graduated University of Utah in 1947 and 1948 with undergraduate and graduate degrees in political science.



She married Bernard Zane "Bud" Kastler on July 24, 1948 in Salt Lake City. She loved Southern Utah - particularly Zion Park. She and Bud bought a home in Rockville, Utah in 1972. They moved to St. George when Bud retired as Chairman of Questar Corporation in 1985.



While in Salt Lake City, Donna served in the Utah Women's Legislative Council; was Vice President of the Utah Symphony Guild; served as a member of the Utah Girl Scout Council; and as President of the Assistance League of Salt Lake City.



Donna was an avid reader and was a member of the Daria Book Club in Salt Lake City, the Red Hills Reviewers in St. George and the Bloomington Ladies Book Club. She and Bud traveled to many places throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. After Bud retired, they also traveled in their motorhome with several other couples in Bloomington who also had recreational vehicles throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Donna and Bud greatly enjoyed doing things together.



Donna was a loving and devoted wife and mother and doted over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her pleasing personality earned her many friends. Her love of people and her love for her family was an inspiration to friends and family alike. She often stated that she was very blessed with a wonderful life, family and friends. She and her husband were very close and their marriage was blessed with the love and fidelity of both.



She is survived by daughter, Kerry Kastler (Wendel) Burt; grandchildren: Alyssa Taryn Phillips, Nicholas Zane (Kim) Phillips, Brittany Noel Phillips; step-children: Chad Kastler Smith, Douglas (Valerie) Poland and many wonderful great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her step-daughter, Lynn Kastler Smith and sister Lillian Fae Reigle.



A viewing and celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at the home of Wendel and Kerry Burt, 1995 East Cobalt Drive, St. George, Utah 84790. Formal tributes will begin at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Tonaquint Cemetery.