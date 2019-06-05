Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Mulliner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean Longson Hopkins Mulliner


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Jean Longson Hopkins Mulliner Obituary
Donna Jean Longson Hopkins Mulliner

St. George - Donna Jean Longson Hopkins Mulliner, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019. Donna was born March 13, 1930 in Tooele, Utah, to Ellis Longson and Margret (Mickie) Longson.

Donna lived in many places but loved to call Southern Utah her home. She was married twice, first to Theodore Grant Hopkins, with whom she had her two children. She then married Mack V. Mulliner and had many happy years, until his death in 1994.

Donna loved to read, and got to the point where it was hard to find a book in the library that she hadn't read. Donna was a great contributor to her community; she volunteered and served for many years wherever she could. She loved her family and loved to participate in all their activities—and there were many. Donna was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Terry Hopkins Dover, and son, Tracy Alan Hopkins. She is also survived by six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, siblings: JoAnn Coe (Roger-deceased),West Haven Utah, Barbara Flanders (Clint-deceased), West Valley City, Utah, Gary Longson (Carol) Reno, Nevada, Carole Enfield, (Allan- deceased) Elk Horn, Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Buster Longson, Theodore Grant Hopkins and Mack V. Mulliner.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation at 10:00 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from June 5 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
Download Now