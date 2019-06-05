Donna Jean Longson Hopkins Mulliner



St. George - Donna Jean Longson Hopkins Mulliner, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019. Donna was born March 13, 1930 in Tooele, Utah, to Ellis Longson and Margret (Mickie) Longson.



Donna lived in many places but loved to call Southern Utah her home. She was married twice, first to Theodore Grant Hopkins, with whom she had her two children. She then married Mack V. Mulliner and had many happy years, until his death in 1994.



Donna loved to read, and got to the point where it was hard to find a book in the library that she hadn't read. Donna was a great contributor to her community; she volunteered and served for many years wherever she could. She loved her family and loved to participate in all their activities—and there were many. Donna was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Donna is survived by her daughter, Terry Hopkins Dover, and son, Tracy Alan Hopkins. She is also survived by six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, siblings: JoAnn Coe (Roger-deceased),West Haven Utah, Barbara Flanders (Clint-deceased), West Valley City, Utah, Gary Longson (Carol) Reno, Nevada, Carole Enfield, (Allan- deceased) Elk Horn, Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Buster Longson, Theodore Grant Hopkins and Mack V. Mulliner.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation at 10:00 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from June 5 to June 7, 2019