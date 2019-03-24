|
Donna T. Hahn
- - There will be a memorial service for Donna Hahn on March 30th. She was the mother of Cindy Davidson. The service will be at Christ the King Catholic Church, 690 South Cove Drive. Visit with family and friends from 10:00-10:30 and the service at 10:30. A luncheon with cake and ice cream will follow. She was a wonderful Mom to Cindy (Ben). A fun Grandma to Jennifer (Phil), James (Erin), and Mathew. A Great "Little" Grandma to Logan, Charlie, Kamden, Elayna, Miles and Oliver. Donna loved her family, dark chocolate, the neighbors on her street and collecting Precious Moments figurines. She also loved ice cream, traveling, Track Meets, reading books, having parties and making her famous fudge at Christmas. She loved to dress up for the grandkids, watch John Wayne movies, eat toast, MJB coffee, her rose bushes and of course her dog, Buddy. That was Donna to a "T". Join us as we celebrate her life and friendship. If not, take a loved one or friend for an ice cream.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2019