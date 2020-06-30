Doris (Stratton) Oborn



Doris( Stratton) Oborn passed away peacefully at home with family on June 25th, 2020.



She was born April 29th, 1946 in La Verkin, Utah. She was the daughter of Carl Stratton and Laura Larett Stratton. She grew up in La Verkin Utah and went to Hurricane High School, married Rulon Kent Oborn May 15, 1964, in the St George LDS Temple. She worked as a homemaker for the city of Las Vegas and was loved by many. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother (13), great-grandmother (6), and sister. She had a wonderful relationship with Hans (Joseph) Pankau for 20+ years



She is survived by her children, Kent Rulon ( Brandy ) Oborn of Salt Lake City Utah, Jason Carl ( Corrina ) Oborn of Cedar City Utah. Preceded in death by her husband Rulon Kent Oborn and her daughter Dianne Oborn



.Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 2 pm at the La Verkin, UT cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store