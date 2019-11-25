|
|
Doris Patten
Cedar City - Doris Carolyn Patten, 94, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Cedar City, Utah. She was born January 4, 1925 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the only child of Harry August Heermann and Caroline Regina Scheifele Heermann. She grew up and attended schools in Philadelphia, graduating from Olney High School in June 1941. While working for a company connected to the war effort, she met the love of her life, William Charles Patten, who had recently been honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy. They were married on October 20, 1945 in the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Philadelphia.
The first two years of their marriage they lived in an apartment in Mt. Airy, a suburb of Philadelphia. During that time, their only child, Jane Roberta "Bobbie" was born. They subsequently purchased a home in Pennsauken, New Jersey. While living there they came in contact with the missionaries, and were baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in March 1950.
In 1951, they moved to Tampa, Florida where she served for sixteen years in the Young Women's Program, while her husband served as Bishop and then Stake President. In April 1959 they traveled to St. George, Utah and were Sealed for time and eternity in the Temple there.
After the arrival of their grandson, William Patten Jensen, named after his grandfather, they moved to Montrose, Colorado. Five years later they moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado, where they remained for ten years until Bill's retirement. They then returned to Montrose, Colorado for another nine years.
Doris and Bill's final residence was in Cedar City, Utah. During Doris' years in Ft. Collins, Montrose and Cedar City she served in the Primary.
Her dream was to have a career in the fashion design field and she attended a vocational school for dress making. Because of limited finances, due to the death of her father a year prior to her high school graduation, she was not able to continue this schooling. She did, however, take a Commercial Course in high school and enjoyed many years as an Executive Secretary.
Many who knew Doris knew of her love for cats. This was evidenced by many cat figures in her home as well as adopting cats wherever she lived.
Doris is survived by her daughter Jane Roberta "Bobbie" (Harvey) Jensen of Cedar City, Utah; grandson William Patten Jensen, of Issaquah, WA; granddaughter, Lisa-Marie Jensen Wilcox, of Reno, NV; great granddaughter, Maja-Marie Luna, of Reno, NV; and great grandson, Drew Jensen of Issaquah, WA.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William Charles Patten, on February 26, 2004 and her parents.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Cobble Creek chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (2015 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City, UT). A viewing will be held that morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019