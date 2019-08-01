|
Doris Thomas
St George - Doris L. Thomas, age 85, passed away in her home into the loving arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ on July 30, 2019. She was born in Media, Pennsylvania on June 21, 1934 to Jesse and Mildred Malatesta. She grew up in Chevy Chase, MD, married and moved West to California. In 1979 she met, and married Gene, and was a devoted wife for 39 years.
Doris raised her family in Northern California, where she worked in various jobs including the Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Training and Promotion for the Equitable Life Insurance Company. Upon retirement Doris and Gene moved to St. George, Utah.
In St. George, Doris worked for many years at the Board of Real Estate where she developed a love for the people, and the city. She drew her energy from serving in Stephen's Ministry, and volunteering at Dixie Regional Medical Center. Her hobbies included playing bridge, tole painting & reading.
Doris is survived by her children, David Gill (Dawn), Michael Gill (Leslie), Diana Greene, Tracy Byram, Martin Thomas; 11 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and her brother Dan Malatesta (Marge). She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene, and her brother David.
The family would like to thank her beautiful Church Family, Dear Friends and Intermountain Health Doctors and Nurses, especially Kim Aldrich.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jubilee House, a Foundation of Dixie Regional Medical Center, a not for profit organization to care for family members of patients receiving critical care. Please make checks payable to the Foundation of Dixie Regional Hospital, for Jubilee Home. 1380 E. Medical Center Drive, St George, Utah 84790.
Her celebration of life services w.ill be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11 am at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church 611 N. 2450 E, St George Utah 84790. Family and Friends are invited to share condolences online at www. SerenityStG.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019