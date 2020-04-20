|
|
Dorothy Bulloch
Cedar City - Dorothy Layne Kimbrell Bulloch passed away on April 17, 2020 in Cedar City, UT, 12 1/2 hours shy of her 96th birthday. She was born April 18,1924 in Winchester, KY, to Christopher Columbus Kimbrell, Jr. and Minnie Reba Baber.
She grew up on Magnolia Street with her younger brother Glenn and surrounded by her mother's brothers and sisters who spoiled them so much. Oh, how she loved them dearly and spoke of them often and told countless stories about how much they did for her.
She went to grade school in Winchester and graduated from Winchester High school. After high school she moved to Lexington, KY. and went to nursing school at Nazareth School of Nursing at St. Joseph's Hospital. Upon graduation she went to work at the Clark County Hospital in Winchester for a couple of years.
She then decided to come west and visit her childhood best friend who had married a man from Cedar City. She liked Cedar so much she decided to stay.
She went to work at Mountain Bell telephone company for a while and then was hired at the Iron County Hospital. While there another nurse and her husband introduced her to a young cowboy by the name of Wirth B. Bulloch. They fell in love and were married on July 22,1947 in Cedar City. She was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the St. George Temple in 1948.
To this union were born four children. Judith Anne, Robert Alan, Peter Kimbrell and Janeen. Janeen passed away shortly after birth. She also has a foster daughter Julia Casuse.
She was a faithful and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many callings such as Primary President, in the Young Women's program but her favorite calling was serving her fellow sisters as the Relief Society President. She and dad also served a mission to the Oregon Portland Mission from 1985-87. She also served for 10 plus years in the extraction program at the Genealogical Library.
Later in life she worked at the Cedar City Public Library and as a secretary at the middle school. She was an avid reader and found great joy working at the library.
She loved going to the ranch and cooking on the wood stove. She was the best cook in the world! You have never eaten until you've eaten the cooking of a Southern Belle! Her biscuits & gravy, fried chicken or leg of lamb were to die for. But most of all she was an expert with desserts. Her fresh peach pie or her chocolate creme pie was ecstasy.
After dad passed away she started walking daily with some of the friends she had while working at the phone company, and really loved these ladies.
She loved her family more than anything in the world. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren would light up her life every time they came to visit.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wirth B. Bulloch, infant daughter Janeen, Father Chris Kimbrell, mother Reba Kimbrell, step-mother Mina Kimbrell, brother Glenn Kimbrell and numerous aunts and uncles.
She leaves behind daughter Judi (John, deceased) Hickman, Cedar City. Judi's 3 sons, Phillip Hickman Las Vegas, Nv., Chris (Kaylyn Edmonds) Hickman, Springville, Utah. Tony Hickman, Roosevelt, Utah.
Her sons. Robert (Sherry Heinz) Bulloch, Cedar City. Their 4 children, Desirae (Jared) Gower, Saratoga Springs, Utah. Dusty (Emmi Nelson) Bulloch, Richfield, Utah. Derek (Danica Powell) Bulloch, Cedar City, Utah and Darci (Colby) Batty, Washington, Utah. Peter Kim (Danice Budreau) Bulloch, St. George, Utah and their children, Pete (Michelle Jessop) Bulloch, Washington, Utah. Lacie (Boyd) VanDam, Laverkin, Utah.
Foster daughter Julia (Rodney) Gagnon, Topson, Maine and their 3 daughters. Emily (Nic) Moea'i San Antonio, Texas, Camille (Jeremy) Berger, Pottstown, Pa., Rebekah (Wes) Nielsen, New Harmony, Utah. She also has 29 great grandchildren.
Mom we love and will miss you until we are together again!
Interment in the Cedar City cemetery with a private family graveside service under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
Our family would like express a special thanks for the compassionate service rendered to mom the last 3 weeks from Ethan Bunker, Rachel and Sara and for their kindness.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020