Dorothy LaVere Holmes Burraston
Washington - Dorothy LaVere Holmes Burraston passed from this life on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Dorothy was born on October 19, 1930 in Payson, Utah to Vanner Herbert Holmes and Eleanor LaVere Steele.
Dorothy was raised by her Grandfather and Aunts in Eureka, Payson & Goshen, after her mother died giving birth to her.
She attended Taylor Elementary and graduated from Payson High School in May 1948.
On November 2, 1948 she married Richard James Burraston and they traveled the world, living in places like Alabama, Texas and Taiwan. They always called Tooele, Utah their home where they raised 4 daughters.
Dorothy enjoyed canning, winning several blue ribbons, square-dancing, Bit & Spur, fishing, golfing, camping with the Good Sams, planning family reunions at Burraston Ponds and doing temple work at the Jordan River Temple.
After several years of snow-birding in 1997 They called Washington, Utah their home. There Dorothy loved the sun, her beautiful rose garden and watching the butterflies and hummingbirds from her window. Dorothy enjoyed watching game shows and beating her grandkids at card games.
Dorothy made wonderful friends wherever she went and will be missed by all who knew her.
Dorothy is survived by her half-brother Vanner Holmes Jr.; daughters: Deanna (Rob) Lee, Tina Bagley, Carol (Mark) Myers, and Ann (Patrick) Rasmusen and 13 grandchildren: Chris, Brandon, Justin, Mindy, Rick, Jesse, Shaun, Cody, Michelle, Kevin, Jamie, Megan, and Kyle; and 23 great-grandchildren with more on the way.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard James Burraston, step-brothers, Bill and Jim Rohletter, son-in-law Jacque Bagley and great-grandson, Aydyn Lee.
A special thanks to all her caregivers at Advanced Health Care & Coral Desert Rehab in St. George and Ashford Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice Care in Draper, Utah.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing 1-hour prior at the Goshen LDS Church, 75 South Center St., Goshen, Utah. Burial will be held at the Goshen City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Memories may be shared at www.memorialutah.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019