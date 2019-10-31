|
Dorothy Mae Somerville Horton Larrabee
1927-2019
Dorothy Larrabee passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Diane Tangren, in St. George Utah on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at age 92.
Dorothy was born April 7, 1927 in Moab, Utah to Lloyd and Naomi (Fornoff) Somerville. She was the oldest of three daughters, Dorothy, Norma (Day), and Ruth (Oliver).
Dorothy was married to Gale Horton and was the mother to three children, Norman, Diane and Kathy. She was later married to Norman Larrabee until his death. .
She is survived by two of her children, Norman (Jill) and Diane (Bob Tangren, deceased), and preceded in death by her daughter Kathy (Larry Robb) and her sisters. She loved her grandchildren: Paul (Amy), Brian, Darren (Sandy), Scott (Molly), Tracy (Steve), Jenna (Daryl), Kara (Kelly), Roger (Tami), Matthew (Tracie) and Spencer (Mandy), 32 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, November 2nd at the Bloomington Hills 3rd Ward Building, with a viewing at 10:00 prior to the service.
Services will also be held in Moab, Utah on Tuesday, November 5 at the 4th North LDS Chapel. Viewing at 10:00 and service at 11:00. Interment will be in the Grand Valley Cemetery, Moab, Utah following the service.
