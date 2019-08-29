|
Dorothy Reber Leany
Santa Clara - Dorothy Reber Leany passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born to Leo Frei and Tessie Susetta (Graf) Reber on August 20, 1927 in Ivins, Utah.
She attended Santa Clara Elementary, and Dixie High School in St George. In 1943 she met the love of her life, Marion LeBaron Leany, they were married December 22, 1944 in the St. George Temple. They moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where both worked at Nellis Air Force Base.
They were soon separated as Marion was drafted into the United States Army in 1946. Upon his return however, they moved to Cedar City and attended Branch Agricultural College, then the family moved to Logan, Utah, and completed their education at Utah State University.
Dorothy was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints serving in various positions throughout her life. In 1995 she and Marion were called to serve a fulltime mission at the Salt Lake Temple, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Dorothy had a passion for square dancing, family history, fishing, camping, and she received many compliments regarding her beautiful gardening including a letter from the Mayor of St George.
Dorothy is survived by 6 wonderful children Kristine (Clyde) Ormond, Kent (Charolotte), Kim(Jana), Kurt (Kathy), Kathie, and Mark Leany;16 grand children and 43 great grandchildren; 2 Sisters, Ruth Esplin and Jeanine Harris and 2 brothers Paul and Bernus Reber and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, 4 sisters Avonelle Milne, Miriam Williams, Velma Leany and RaNae Hawkins and many friends of which she had precious memories.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the Legacy Retirement Center in South Jordan, Utah and the Aspire Hospice Service for their tender care.
The funeral will be held in Santa Clara, Utah at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints, Santa Clara 3rd Ward, 3040 Santa Clara Drive Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019