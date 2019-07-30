|
|
Doug Blake
Glenwood, UT - Our beloved husband, father, and "Little Papa", Douglas Wally Blake, 71, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at his home in Glenwood with his family at his side. He fought a brief but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
Doug was born February 13, 1948 to Arthur "Tuff" and Maurine Chadburn Blake in St. George, Utah. As a kid he loved hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting and spending time at the family cabin. He also enjoyed causing mischief with his sweet and innocent angel sister, Merriley, cousins and friends.
Doug was a graduate of Dixie High School. He also graduated from Dixie College in the Aviation Science Program. This fueled his life-long love of aviation.
During his mission to Florida he loved serving the southern people. After his mission he joined the US Army and served honorably in Vietnam and later the 222nd Field Artillery.
Following his service in Vietnam, he was married and later divorced. From that union he was blessed with three children, Jami, Jason and David.
On March 1, 1985, Dad married the love of his life, Melissa Lynn Nice, in the St George Utah Temple. He is the loving father of Brady (Cortney) Blake, Texas; Jerrika (Matt) Andersen, Richfield; JenaLee Blake (deceased); and Bailee (Jon) Jones, Tennessee. Dad felt blessed to be able to raise his children in Glenwood. He could often be heard saying, "I sure do love this little town".
He worked hard to provide for our family. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed early morning fishing trips, spending time with his grandkids, and shooting guns in the Glenwood Hills. He could often be found slaving away to every whim/project mom could possibly dream up for school, church, or the community (except glueing).
Dad was nauseatingly devoted to mom, who he affectionately referred to as "Momma Doll", "My Love", and "My Queen". He always showered her with kisses that rivaled the volume of a sonic boom. His kisses would always be followed by the phrase, "I sure do love your momma".
Dad's affectionate nature didn't stop with mom. He also made it a point that us kids, grandkids, friends, home teaching families, and his primary class always knew of his love. His dry sense of humor, ultra-fashionable pocket-tee's filled with mints, and big belly laugh will be dearly missed. We will forever be blessed by the life dad lived and the legacy he left behind.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Colten Bracken, the staff of the Sevier Valley Hospital, and Dixie Regional Medical Center. We also express our love and gratitude to Dede Hyde and all the staff from IHC Home Health and Hospice, Magleby Mortuary, and countless friends and neighbors who have provided love and strength to our family.
Doug is survived by his wife, Lissa, children, grandchildren, Addison, Aiden, Ashtynn Blake and Elias Jones; sister, Merriley (JR) Hafen, of Santa Clara; mother-in-law, Edna Nice, of Annabella. He is preceded in death by his daughter, JenaLee; parents; brothers, Gerrald and Lowell Blake and father-in-law, Jerry Nice.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Glenwood Chapel. Friends may call for viewings on Monday, July 29 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Magleby Mortuary, Richfield and also prior to services on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery with Military Honors. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 30, 2019