|
|
Douglas Keller
Kanab, Utah - Douglas Allen Keller was born on September 1, 1943 in Cedar City Utah. He passed away peacefully, at home in Johnson Canyon with his wife by his side, on April 2, 2020 after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and the consequences of the medications to treat the disease.
Doug was raised in Orderville, the Barracks Ranch, and Kanab. Doug excelled in writing and drama and graduated from Kanab High School. After High School, he joined the US Army and became a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He was honorably discharged in 1964 when he returned home and attended Dixie College for a couple of years.
In 1969 he married Vinnona Jones and adopted her two children, David and Michelle. Vinnona and Doug had two children, Diana and Robert. They were later divorced. Doug married Penny Savage, the love of his life, in 2003 and they have lived happily in Johnson Canyon since then.
For several years Doug owned a dude string near the Grand Canyon. He worked as Maintenance Supervisor at Parry Lodge for over 18 years. Doug always enjoyed writing and acting. He acted in many plays and has written, directed and produced several melodramas at the Old Barn Playhouse and Crescent Moon Theatre. He wrote Cowboy Poetry for over 40 years and was invited to perform all over the West. Doug compiled a book of his poems in 2012 called Songs of the Land - Poems of the West. Doug was a Silver Buckle winner at the National Cowboy Poetry Rodeo in 2005 and was also the Cowboy Poet Laureate of Kane County.
Doug was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he believed in its principles and served in callings in it at different times in his life. He loved his Father in Heaven and relied upon him throughout his life.
Doug struggled with alcohol for many years until he found Alcoholics Anonymous in Kanab in 1986. He celebrated 34 years of sobriety in February and attended his last AA meeting on Zoom in the comfort of his home on Tuesday March 31. Doug helped many people get and stay sober and was active in AA service in many capacities over the years. He has been a mainstay in meetings and was instrumental in making Kanab AA a healthy and welcoming environment for the newcomer. Through the Grace of his Father in Heaven and the program of AA, Doug became a humble and honorable man. He was a man of his word. He will be missed by many.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Kanab Utah Cemetery, with military honors by American Legion Post 69. A livestream broadcast can be accessed at Doug Keller Graveside Service or https://iframe.dacast.com/b/101390/c/530237 about 10 minutes before service time.
A memorial will be planned for a later date when social restrictions are eased. Services were arranged with Mosdell Mortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020