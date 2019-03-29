Services
Douglas Law
Douglas Law Obituary
Douglas Law

Hurricane - Douglas LyDell Law, 63, passed away on March 26, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on February 22, 1956, in Boise, Idaho, to Whipol Law and Nadine Hardy. He married Carolyn Scherf in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 12, 1978.

Doug lived a full life in the service of others. He was the Chief of Police in Montpelier, ID, Caldwell, ID, and then finished his career in Mesquite, NV. Following his retirement, he was recruited by the U.S. State Department to serve as Public Safety Liaison in Central America, being stationed in Panama for two years. He served as a bishop, a member of the high council, and many other bishoprics and auxiliaries. He loved working with youth. His joy was in spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by: spouse, Carolyn; children, Jamison (Michelle), Jeremy (Liesl), Cody (Heather), Adam (Natalie), Lindsay (Matthew), and 20 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: father, Whipol; mother, Nadine; and sister, Tina.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel at 452 North 2600 West in Hurricane, Utah. A viewing will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment will follow the funeral services at Hurricane City Cemetery. Police Color Guard honors presented by Mesquite Police Department. Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
