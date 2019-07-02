|
Douglas Nelson Pearce
St. George - Before anyone ever heard of a "dad joke" there were "Doug jokes." And as of June 25th, 2019, we are all very sad to share that there will never again be another impeccable delivery of a "Doug joke" because Doug Pearce passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his adoring wife and family after a 13-year battle with cancer.
It all started in Cedar City, Utah on Dec 2, 1932 when Douglas Nelson Pearce was born to Annetta Hammond and Jesse Nelson Pearce. At the young age of 2, Doug lost his father to pneumonia during the heart of the Great Depression. Just a few years later, Anthony "Tone" Foremaster rode in on his horse and into the lives of Annetta, Doug, and his older brother Garry to complete the family. Doug spent his early years in New Harmony and St. George and rounding up cattle at the ranch on the Arizona Strip. His teen years were spent stealing watermelons out of trucks and excelling in student government as student body president and sports, especially basketball as captain of the basketball team. (He was known to hang from a bar for hours trying to make himself taller.) He attended Dixie College then enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in France, which started his lifelong love for travel.
Upon his return from the war, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the southern states mission. While attending BYU he was a member of the Val Hyric and "I Felta Thigh" fraternities. He majored in business, met his wife Sondra Stout from Hurricane and they married March 18, 1960 in the St. George Temple.
Doug loved the outdoors and was an entrepreneur. He started the Village Sports Den in Provo and then moved to 2 locations in Salt Lake City. There, Doug and Sondra raised 7 children in Holladay, Utah. Throughout his life, he was dedicated to his work, family, and faith. He had a passion for scouting, gardening, BYU basketball, working with youth, and pulling your leg every chance he got. Sondra and Doug traveled extensively with their kids which included accidentally leaving some at pit stops along the way. He loved giving his children "unique experiences."
Serving others was important to him. He served as Bishop, loved being a home teacher, and spent decades doing all things scouting. He even led a group of scouts on a snow cave expedition in his seventies! He knew every scout song, every scout skit and every scout joke.
Doug and Sondra returned to their roots and relocated to southern Utah where Doug lovingly cared for Sondra while she battled cancer. She passed away June 27, 2003. He later met Patricia Sutherland and they married December 29, 2004. This inseparable pair of sweethearts filled their years together with laughter, travel, and adventure. And, he gained two more daughters to love.
Doug's integrity, humor, and love for life, attracted life-long friends everywhere he went. He chose a positive attitude throughout his life and it was contagious. If you were lucky enough to meet him, chances are you loved him too.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sondra, and granddaughter Olivia Harris. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Maero Pearce, brother Orson Garry Pearce, and his children Lex (Tina Marler) Pearce, Tonette (Kelly) Harris, Roma (Timothy) Stewart, Katie Pearce, Melissa (Sean) Stromberg, Mark (Ashley) Pearce, and Annetta (Ryan) Hessenthaler, 2 step children Julie (James) McMillan & Hayley (Kenneth) Phelps, 32 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, as well as countless extended family, nieces and nephews who loved their "Duncle Ug."
All services will be held at the Olympus 3rd Ward building, 3100 S. Camille Street, Salt Lake City. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Viewings will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am. The interment will take place at the Hurricane City Cemetery on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with a graveside at 9:00 am.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 2, 2019