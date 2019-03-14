|
|
Douglas Neslen Driggs
Veyo, Utah - The mortal sojourn of Douglas Driggs ended as he stepped quietly through the veil March 8, 2019, at home with a smile on his face holding his sweethearts hand.
The final days of his 76 years were filled with joy as his family members surrounded him and sent messages of love. Doug was born April 10, 1942 in Tulare, California to Dr. Harvey Clinton Driggs and Lois Neslen of Visalia, California.
After serving a 2 ½ year mission in Uruguay for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he married Vicki Ellen Leavitt on June 3, 1966 in the Oakland, California LDS Temple. He always said "she was the love of his life."
Doug was very athletic and loved golf and basketball. He played trombone in dance bands and marching band and he had a beautiful singing voice. He was known for his fun-loving, adventurous and positive nature.
He had a deep abiding testimony of Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and of His atoning power to save and redeem us all. Doug loved the Book of Mormon and found happiness and comfort as he listened to it every day. He was true to Jesus Christ and gave his all to follow Him the best way he knew how to the very end.
Doug is survived by Vicki, his wife of 53 years, six (6) awesome children: David Leavitt Driggs, Melinda Sorenson (David), Jennifer Tobias, Jeffery Leavitt Driggs, Amy Lynn Driggs, Tiffany Ann Roe (Logan)as well as seventeen (17) grandchildren and three (3) great-grandchildren. Each one of these family members may know with absolute assurity that he loved and adored them all, as they now grieve the loss of their favorite "Papa-Honey."
Graveside services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Veyo Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019