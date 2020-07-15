Douglas Paul Maughan
Cedar City - Douglas Paul Maughan passed away July 13, 2020, with his wife and children around him, at Stonehenge of Cedar City, after a courageous fight with the complications of Lewy Body Dementia. He was born September 28,1949, in Murray, Utah, to Roy Lloyd Maughan and Lola Rigby. He was raised in Sandy, Utah, where he attended school, graduating from Jordan High School. He was Student Body President from 1967-68. He received a football scholarship from Brigham Young University, where he played football and attended classes. He was called to serve a mission in the Central States. During his mission it was changed to the Kansas, Missouri Mission. He returned home in 1971. Doug went back to BYU to attend and play football. On August 4,1972, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Debra K. Childs. Together they had four children: Hastings (Abe) Sanderson, Tiffany(Stuart, deceased) Christensen, Natalie (James) Haley, Ryan(Cheryl) Maughan. His life was blessed with fifteen grandchildren and one great grandson. Through his work with Union Pacific Railroad the family lived in California, Kansas, Idaho, Nebraska and Utah. Doug has been a faithful member of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints. He has served as a home teacher, Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout leader, and Priesthood teacher. He loved wood working, sports, trains, and music--both listening and playing the saxophone. He and Debbie loved to dance. That is how they met. He coached Jr. Jazz basketball teams when his kids played. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad with 42 years of service. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, son-in- law and two grandchildren. He will be missed by his wife, children and grandchildren, his brothers, LeRoy, Harold, and Jeff, his sister, Angela, and many friends.
Graveside Services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services.
The family wishes to thank the staff of IHC Hospice, Scott (Care to Stay Home), Stonehenge, and Dr. Todd Garrett for the time and care they have given Doug.
Online condolences can be sent to www.affordablefuneralservices.com