Douglas Raymond Jensen
Douglas Raymond Jensen

La Verkin - Douglas Raymond Jensen passed away August 9, 2020. He was born September 20, 1930, the youngest child of Parley Pratt and Ethel Irene Jensen. He was born at home in Farmington, Utah. Attended grade school in Bountiful and graduated class of 1948 in Davis High School.

He served 6 years ( 1950- 1956 ) in the Utah National Guard with a rank as Master Sargent 1st Class C-Company 1334th - 1437th - 115th Engineers.

Obtained his private pilot license at the age of 28 and flew his Cesna 170.

Married Jacqueline Monette Tincler in Las Vegas Nevada on June 2, 1962 and celebrated 58 years of marriage. He was the father of 4 children: Karyn Lyn, Robert, Douglas, Vickie Lee and Richard Eric.

He retired from Mountain Bell with 39 years of service and was one of the first linemen to install phone lines thru Zion National Park.

He loved to fly and enjoyed flying to Jackson Hole for breakfast or Moab for lunch but especially to St. George and eventually moved to La Verkin in 1980.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gordon, Don who died in the line of duty as Davis County Sheriff and sister Irene.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline; daughter Karyn (Todd), Robert (Linda), Vickie (Chuck), Richard (Tricia); 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mel Carter and the entire staff of Hurricane Medical Center for caring of Doug over the years, to Pathway Hospice and all the staff, to his children and grandchildren for all their help in these last months.

There will be a viewing on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9:00 -9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N 2000 W Hurricane, Utah prior to Graveside service at La Verkin City Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
