Doyle K Swallow
St. George - Doyle K Swallow, 92, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 in St George, Utah. He was born April 4, 1927 in Mayfield, Utah to Ray G Swallow and Ethel Zedonia Dorius. His mother died in childbirth when he was age 2 and he was raised first by his older sisters and then by his new mother, Elva Foote.
Doyle graduated from Manti High School in 1945. He immediately enrolled in the US Navy and qualified to attend radio technician school in Chicago. While he was training, World War II ended and he was assigned to San Francisco to deactivate ships. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Education at Brigham Young University and his Master's Degree of Administration at the University of Utah.
He taught Business, Algebra and Type at Altamont High School and it was there he met his sweetheart, Leona Titcomb, who was one of his students. They were married two years later in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 22, 1952. One of the greatest adventures of their married life was moving to Guam for four years where Doyle was a principal and Leona taught school on Andersen Air Force base. During their time in Guam they took time off to travel around the world and also experienced a typhoon.
After Guam, Doyle took a job in Kanab, Utah as the Superintendent of Schools for the Kane County School District, where he served for 22 years until his retirement in 1985. After moving to Kanab, Doyle and Leona were blessed with the birth of their only daughter, LaRae, the apple of their eyes. The Swallow home was always open to people throughout the community and they hosted multiple exchange students from countries around the globe.
Doyle was a card shark, avid fisherman, and expert gardener. He loved singing and playing the piano. Family was his highest priority and he always had time to play with his grandchildren. He loved politics and his views always centered on being inclusive and non-judgmental. He was a true sportsman and especially enjoyed participating in the Huntsman World Senior Games for 30 consecutive years. He competed in tennis, golf, pickleball, table tennis, bridge, basketball skills, and horseshoes.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many capacities including being the first Bishop of the Altamont Ward at age 26. He was also involved in civic service with the Kanab Lions Club, Boys State, and the Kanab Post of the American Legion.
His most heroic work began in 1993 after his wife Leona suffered a debilitating stroke. For 15 years he courageously and cheerfully served as her primary caregiver and continued to help her function through many hardships. Later it was his turn to face his own challenges of a broken hip and the onset of dementia. He faced every challenge cheerfully and was known for his fun phrases such as "Come in and make yourself homely!" or "I'm fine as frog hair!"
He is survived by his daughter LaRae (Stephen) Radmall of Santa Clara, Utah, four grandchildren: Aubrey (Nathan) Pettit, Chelsea (Tyler) Davis, Jared (Carly) Radmall and Devin (Katelyn) Radmall, and eight great grandchildren: Aria and Jefferson Pettit; Isaac, Charlotte, Ezra, and Leona Davis; and Owen and Emery Radmall. He is also survived by two sisters, Donna Gowans and Fay Jurgensen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Titcomb Swallow; his sisters, Ethel and Edith, his brother, Raymond, and his great-granddaughter, Eve Pettit.
His family wishes to express their thanks for the caring and supportive staff at the Retreat at Sunbrook and Dixie Home Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mosdell Mortuary, 676 S. Highway 89A, Kanab, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W St George Blvd, St George, Utah. A Visitation will also be held from 10:00-10:45 am at Mosdell Mortuary, prior to the services. Burial will be in the Kanab City Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to www.metcalfmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020