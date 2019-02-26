Doyle Rulon Ohlwiler



St. George - Doyle Rulon Ohlwiler, 95, passed away peacefully after a short illness on February 21, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family members. Doyle was born on September 15, 1923, in West Jordan, Utah to Charles and Hazel Cundick Ohlwiler. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1935. It was there that he met his sweetheart, Camilla Lee, and they were married in the Logan, Utah Temple on August 8, 1945.



Doyle served in the Army Air Corps, where he graduated as a B-24 Bomber Pilot, and served in China, Burma, and India as a Bomber Pilot until returning home just before the conclusion of World War II.



Dad and Mom were blessed with five children, two boys and three girls. They raised their family in the Los Angeles area, where Doyle joined the Los Angeles City Fire Department, rising to the position of Captain. He retired in 1968, and became a sales representative for many years.



Doyle loved to take his family camping at Bass Lake, in central California. Every summer they would pack up and take the family and spend a couple of weeks in the mountains, boating and water-skiing. They finally built a cabin there and spent many years with children and grandchildren, enjoying the beauty of the lake and mountains, and lived there full-time for many years.



After retiring, Doyle and Cam served a mission for their church to Nauvoo, Ill and served there for 18 months. Upon returning, they moved to Bloomington, where they have lived for 23 years. While living here, they also served on a mission to local historical sites. One favorite was the Jacob Hamblin home in Santa Clara, as Camilla is Jacob's youngest granddaughter.



Doyle was always a hard worker and enjoyed woodworking, and had a complete wood shop at his home in Bloomington. He made many pieces of furniture for his family and others through the years. He also made many toy cars and donated them to the Happy Factory in Cedar City. He was always helping where he could, and willing to spend his time in service to others.



Doyle was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and had a strong testimony of the Savior. He served in many positions through the years, including counselor in an Elders Quorum Presidency, Bishop's Counselor, Stake Executive Secretary, Bishop (twice), and Stake President, among many others.



He is survived by his wife, Camilla, children: Christine (Jack) McDonald, Rod (Joyce), Dan (Marilyn), Susan (Jeff) Frazier, Judy (Turan) Kahraman; nineteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



The family would like to express their appreciation to Applegate Hospice for their wonderful care and kindness of dad during this time.



Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Bloomington Stake Center, 200 West Brigham Road, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019