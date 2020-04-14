|
|
Dustin Elvin Jackson
Cedar City - Dustin Elvin Jackson, 34, passed away on April 10, 2020. He was born in Gunnison, Utah, on March 8, 1986, to Elvin and Pauline Jackson. Though he was born with a heart murmur, he was the most loving little boy who grew into a man with the kindest heart.
He lived with his family in Fremont, Utah, during his childhood before moving to Santa Clara, Utah, with his parents and younger sister where he attended and graduated from Snow Canyon High School. Dustin served an honorable LDS mission in the West Indies and came home to complete his Bachelor's degree at Dixie State University and his Master's at Northern Arizona University.
Dustin was a teacher who not only shared his love of literature with his students, but with those close to him as well. He loved to learn and loved seeing other people enjoy learning as much as he did. As a grown man, he found solace in the Episcopal church where he made friends and was able to feel at peace within himself.
He is survived by his parents, Elvin and Pauline; his siblings Jessi and Wade Johnson, Tonja and Adam Mast, Josh and Lacey Jackson, Melinda and Chad Archer, Phoenix Stewart, Sherice and Steven Drake, and 17 nieces and nephews. He has joined his brother David in heaven as well as his grandparents and other loved ones who have gone before him.
Dustin has chosen to have his ashes interred at the Grace Episcopal Church in St. George Utah. We will have a memorial for family and friends when we're able to congregate again. For those wishing to pay homage, please leave messages on his Facebook.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020