Dwight Miller
St. George - Francis Dwight Miller passed away on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020, at the age of 84. After several months of declining health, Dwight died peacefully with family at his side. Dwight was born February 25, 1936 to Francis and Lena Miller, of Panguitch, Utah. He was the third of five children and the oldest boy. His love for Panguitch valley never left him and he never missed an opportunity to spend time on the family farm.
Dwight met his wife, Ivone Ogden from Delta, Utah, while attending school at Southern Utah State College (SUU) and they were married in the Manti Temple in 1956. He received his degree in Civil Engineering from Utah State University. During his career he worked on many engineering projects including watershed projects, roads, bridges, and airports throughout the State of Utah and the western United States. Dwight was well respected by all who knew him for his many talents and his intellectual mind.
Throughout his life Dwight had many passions. He loved nice racehorses, good dogs, basketball, farming, ranching, and hunting on the Dutton. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He loved phone calls and visits from his grandkids and was always interested in their day, life goals, and achievements. He was so proud of each one of them.
Dwight never had an enemy, never spoke badly about anyone, and quietly assisted those in need throughout his life through generous service, money, or constant encouragement and friendship. He was loved by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his lifetime and eternal wife of 64 years, Ivone Ogden Miller, his children: Jana Keele (Ron), David Miller (JoLynne), and Scott Miller (Karin). He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who his world revolved around. He is also survived by a sister Marilyn Veater and brother Boyd Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Lena Miller; sister Gaitha Lion; and brother Kent Miller.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Panguitch City Cemetery. A light luncheon and the opportunity to share a few words will follow.