1/1
Dwight Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwight Miller

St. George - Francis Dwight Miller passed away on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020, at the age of 84. After several months of declining health, Dwight died peacefully with family at his side. Dwight was born February 25, 1936 to Francis and Lena Miller, of Panguitch, Utah. He was the third of five children and the oldest boy. His love for Panguitch valley never left him and he never missed an opportunity to spend time on the family farm.

Dwight met his wife, Ivone Ogden from Delta, Utah, while attending school at Southern Utah State College (SUU) and they were married in the Manti Temple in 1956. He received his degree in Civil Engineering from Utah State University. During his career he worked on many engineering projects including watershed projects, roads, bridges, and airports throughout the State of Utah and the western United States. Dwight was well respected by all who knew him for his many talents and his intellectual mind.

Throughout his life Dwight had many passions. He loved nice racehorses, good dogs, basketball, farming, ranching, and hunting on the Dutton. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He loved phone calls and visits from his grandkids and was always interested in their day, life goals, and achievements. He was so proud of each one of them.

Dwight never had an enemy, never spoke badly about anyone, and quietly assisted those in need throughout his life through generous service, money, or constant encouragement and friendship. He was loved by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his lifetime and eternal wife of 64 years, Ivone Ogden Miller, his children: Jana Keele (Ron), David Miller (JoLynne), and Scott Miller (Karin). He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who his world revolved around. He is also survived by a sister Marilyn Veater and brother Boyd Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Lena Miller; sister Gaitha Lion; and brother Kent Miller.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Panguitch City Cemetery. A light luncheon and the opportunity to share a few words will follow. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved