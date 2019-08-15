|
E Betty (Edna) Turner
St. George - E Betty Turner (Edna) 92, of St. George, Utah, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed peacefully and quietly on July 31, 2019 in Logan, Utah.
Betty was born June 28, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Alonzo Edwin Harman and Helen Irene Best. After graduating from Springville High School, Betty spent a year in New York City as a nanny. Betty joined her husband Farlin Wood on his mission in the North Central States Mission where they served his last 6 months together. Betty worked hard to support her family at numerous jobs over the years until starting her own successful house cleaning business.
Betty was an extremely beautiful, talented, tenacious, resourceful woman who taught her family how to love, serve, work and never quit until the job is done.
She had a deep love for music and sang every chance she got. Many people have enjoyed listening to her beautiful soprano voice over the years. She not only sang solos, but also in duets, quartets, and in choirs and plays. She loved gardening, nature and all things beautiful, which was always apparent by the way she kept herself...and in the beauty she created in her home and yard.
Betty is survived by 2 sons: Lynn Wood, Greg (Oiy) Wood, 3 daughters: Deborah (Steve) Richmond, Samantha (Steve) Johnson, Tracy Stewart and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildern. She was preceded in death by son: Robert Solon Wood.
Services will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the LDS Chapel at 820 North Valley View Drive, St. George, Utah.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019