Earl Douglas Thomas



Hurricane - Earl D. Thomas, 79, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born to Raymond Thomas and Anne Ross in Boston, MA on November 13, 1939. Earl married his sweetheart, Louise Flater in the St. George Temple on January 12, 1962.



Earl was raised in Jamaica Plains, MA. He enlisted in the Air Force, where he honorably served for 4 years. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings during his life, including a mission with his wife in Detroit, MI.



Earl spent 27 years as a firefighter for the City of Las Vegas, upon retirement they moved to Hurricane, UT. He enjoyed spending time with his family traveling, camping, participating in sports and attending his grandchildren's activities.



Earl is survived by his wife, Louise; their children: Gary (Jill), Greg (Diana), Darin (Shelly), and Amy (Travis) Frehner; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hurricane North Chapel, 155 East 1050 North, Hurricane, UT. Visitations will be held Friday July 26th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 North Main Street and Saturday, prior to services from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 24, 2019