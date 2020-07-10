Earl Lowe
St. George - Earl D'Leal Lowe quietly passed away in his sleep on the morning of July 7th, 2020, with loving family and friends attending him. He was born February 15th, 1926, in the town of Monarch, Duchane county, Utah. He was 94 years old.
He lived and attended school in Springville, Utah, during the height of the depression. From a very early age he worked hard to help support his family, a quality he carried with him the rest of his life.
While in his senior year of high school he enlisted in the U. S. Navy and honorably served his country for two and a half years in the Pacific theater during World War 2. Upon his discharge from the Navy he returned home to marry Clyone Baxter, for time and all eternity, in the Salt Lake Temple. Shortly before the wedding, Earl received a call to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and five days after his marriage, he answered that call, climbed aboard a train bound for eastern Canada where he served, preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ for the next two years. His wife, Clyone, joined him for the later part of his mission, serving as his companion, in life as well as in the service of God.
Upon release of their missionary duties, they returned to Utah and made a home in the city of Alpine and later settled in Pleasant Grove. There they raised their four children: Irene Elaine, Vance D'Leal, Debra Lee, and Steven Molen.
Earl worked at US Steel for 37 years and was able to fill many positions and callings within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also served with the auxiliary police for the city of Pleasant Grove and was one of the very first EMT's for the state of Utah. He and Clyone also served a second mission for the Church in 1994 in Texas. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved being in the outdoors and spending time with his family. After a five-year stint living and working in Southern California, he returned to Utah where he settled in with his wife in the city of St George where he has lived until his passing.
Along with their four children, Earl and Clyone also have 16 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren, along with a few more, currently on their way here to this existence. We are sure they are now meeting with him and receiving his counsel. Earl is preceded in death by his lovely wife of 63 years, Clyone, and his youngest son, Steven Molen Lowe.
Funeral services will be held on the evening of July 16th, at 7 pm, at the Snow Canyon Stake center, 1080 N Dixie Downs Rd., St George, Utah. There will be a viewing for family and friends at 6 pm, preceding the funeral, at the same location. Interment will be held the following morning at the Tonaquint cemetery under the direction of McMillan Mortuary.
For family and friends unable to attend the funeral service due to health issues or travel restrictions, we will be providing a live video stream of the service with the help of the McMillan Mortuary. To take part in the service with us you will need to go to the McMillan website at: www.mcmillanmortuary.com
, go to the obituary page for Earl D'Leal Lowe, and click on the video link at the bottom of the page. The video will also be available for a while after the funeral service.