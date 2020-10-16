Earl ReidSt. George - Earl Nathan Reid, son of Samuel Ross Reid and Vera Vivian H Reid. Died 10/15/2020 at his home in St. George, Utah. Earl was born in Salt Lake City 2-28-1934. He married Arlene J Reid May 25, 1953 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ned, Greg, Keith, Don, Robert, Betty Brown, Shirley A Walton; daughter-in-law Jamie Thomas; son-in-Law John H Laney; and Grandson Scott Richard Reid. Their children are Randy Earl, Richard J, Russel Brent, and Rhonda Lee Laney. Earl and Arlene met at west high school in Salt Lake City. He was an Avid fan of the University of Utah, where he worked for 40+ years. He enjoyed razzing all BYU fans. He worked at all the games and cultural events. He retired from Roadway Express in 1996. Earl and Arlene served three missions. The best time of their lives was the birth of their children and grandchildren. They have 11 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Earl proudly flew his U of U flag at all times. Goodbye Honey, Dad, and "Big E".There will be a visitation Tuesday at 10am at Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, followed by the funeral at 11am. The graveside & burial will be Wednesday at 2pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens.