Earl Skougaard
Cedar City - Earl F Skougaard, 74, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on July 5, 1945 to Dare F and Inez Lauretta Mitchell Skougaard in Cedar City, Utah. He was Dare's first born, with blonde curls and big blue eyes, and was very spoiled. He graduated Cedar High School in 1964. He married Cynthia Jackson on September 3, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Earl served in the United States Marines, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and especially tending Paislee Lamb on a daily basis. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and participating in activities with his Continue Mission friends.
Earl is survived by his wife, Cynthia Skougaard; daughter, Laura (Andy) Scott; sons, Earl (Julianna) Skougaard, Jr. and Caleb Velazquez; grandchildren Angel and Tristen; siblings, Betty Ann Franczewski (John Wilcox) Spencer, Martin (Shelly) Skougaard, Alice Skougaard, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl Frederick and Vern Leigh Skougaard; his parents, Dare and Lauretta Skougaard, and his son, Jerrett Lee Skougaard.
Funeral servies will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Southern Utah Mortuary-Parowan (15 E, 100 S, Parowan, UT). Interment will be in Parowan City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019